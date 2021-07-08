Railway Board gives in-principle approval for RoB

TIRUCHI

08 July 2021 19:40 IST

The Railway Board has accorded in-principle approval for constructing a new road overbridge (RoB) on Fort Station Road in the city.

The existing RoB over the railway track between Fort Station and Mutharasanallur serves the public for more than a century.

Southern Railway is said to have carried out repairs and maintenance on several occasions earlier. Though the central part of the bridge is still intact, a portion of the approach road on the eastern side was washed away in the heavy rain in July last. Since it was found to affect the centre of the bridge, it was closed to traffic by the civic body.

Though the proposal to rebuild a ROB between Fort Station and Mutharasanallur was mooted about five years ago, the damage caused by the rain forced the authorities to speed up the process.

“We were told that the Railway Board has given in-principle approval for the ROB. The proposal will get a clear shape shortly,” said S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He told The Hindu that the Corporation held meetings with officials of Southern Railway to discuss the project. It was decided to share the cost on a 50:50 basis.The Corporation shared documents, maps and land details of the RoB with the railway authorities.

Mr. Sivasubramanian added that details of a water main and an underground drainage pipe laid across the RoB were also been shared with the railway authorities.

He said Fort Station Road was one of the important links between Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur with West Boulevard Road and College Road. It had to be relaid completely. The issue was once again taken to the notice of State Highways (projects), which was asked to take over operation and maintenance of Fort Station Road. He received a positive response from State Highways on transfer of ownership of the road.

Once the GO was passed, the Corporation would hand over the road to State Highways. It would share the project cost of rebuilding the RoB, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

