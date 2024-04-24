Railway Board approves extension of some trains in Tiruchi Division

April 24, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Railway Board has approved the extension of the following trains over Tiruchi Division.

The Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram daily passenger trains (06877/06690) have been extended to Tiruvarur. The Villupuram - Tiruvarur passenger (06877) will leave Villupuram at 6.25 p.m. and reach Tiruvarur Junction at 10.45 p.m. with effect from May 2. The Tiruvarur - Villupuram passenger (06690) will leave Tiruvarur at 5.10 a.m. and reach Villupuram at 9.15 a.m. with effect from May 3. The trains will stop at Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Punthottam and Nannilam.

The Vriddhachalam - Tiruchi - Vriddhachalam daily passenger trains (06891 / 06892) have been extended to Villupuram. The Tiruchi - Villupuram passenger (06892) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 6 p.m. and reach Villupuram Junction at 10.30 p.m. with effect from May 2. The Villupuram - Tiruchi passenger (06891) will depart Villupuram at 5.10 a.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 9 a.m. with effect from May 3. The trains will stop at Vriddhachalam, Ulundurpet, Parikkal, Tiruvennainallur Road.

The Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruchi passenger trains (06876/ 06871) are extended to Tiruvarur. The Tiruchi - Tiruvarur passenger (06876) will leave Tiruchi at 8.25 p.m. and reach Tiruvarur at 11.05 p.m. with effect from May 2. The Tiruvarur - Tiruchi passenger (06871) will leave Tiruvarur at 4.45 a.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 7 a.m. with effect from May 3. The trains will stop at Thanjavur, Saliyamangalam, Nidamangalam and Koradacheri.

The Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi DEMU services (06630/06627) which is operated five days a week except Saturday and Sunday have been extended to Tiruvarur. The Tiruvarur - Agasthiyampalli train (06630) will leave Tiruvarur at 7.35 p.m. and reach Agasthiyampalli at 9.30 p.m. with effect from May 3. The Agasthiyampalli - Tiruvarur train (06627) will leave Agasthiyampalli at 5.55 a.m. and reach Tiruvarur at 7.55 a.m. with effect from May 3.

A DEMU passenger special is to be introduced from Tiruvarur to Pattukottai and back. The specials will run for five days a week except Saturday and Sunday. The Tiruvarur - Pattukottai special (06851) will leave Tiruvarur at 8.30 a.m. and reach Pattukottai at 10.05 a.m. with effect from May 3.

The Pattukottai - Tiruvarur special (06852) will leave Pattukottai at 5.15 p.m. and reach Tiruvarur at 6.55 p.m. The trains will stop at Mangudi, Mavur Road, Tirunellikkaval, Ammanur, Alattambadi, Manali Halt, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tillaivilagam, Muthupet and Adirampattinam, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.