Railway board allocated ₹13.5 crore for infrastructure at Diesel Loco Shed in Tiruchi

July 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Railway Board, New Delhi has allotted ₹13.5 crore to establish necessary infrastructure for homing electric locomotives at the Diesel Loco Shed in Ponmalai here. The shed is now under transition into an electric locomotive maintenance shed.

It has taken up the task of carrying out the trip schedule of electric locomotives and the 600th electric loco that was turned out from trip maintenance was flagged off on Friday by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Manish Agarwal at the shed premises in the presence of the staff.

Mr. Manish Agarwal held discussions with senior officers regarding maintenance of electric locomotives in the shed. He inaugurated a CNC under-floor wheel lathe, which has been specifically designed to re-profile worn-out wheels in the appropriate position without the need for dismantling the wheels from the loco.

A mass tree plantation event under the Kurunkadugal scheme of the Tamil Nadu government was organised on the occasion. Mr. Manish Agarwal planted a sapling and oversaw the plantation of 375 saplings to create a green belt in the area, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

