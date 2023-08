Railway announces revision in train timings

August 21, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced revision in timings of some trains in connection with maintenance block on the main line section of Tiruchi Division. The timings have been revised from August 22 for passenger convenience.

The Tiruchi - Thanjavur express special (Train No. 06870) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.30 a.m. and reach Thanjavur Junction at 8.45 a.m. The Tiruchi - Karaikal express special (Train No. 06880) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 8.35 a.m. and reach Karaikal at 1.40 p.m. The Tiruchi - Karaikal DEMU special (Train No. 06490) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.50 a.m. and reach Karaikal at 10.45 a.m.

The Mannargudi - Mayiladuthurai express special (Train No. 06404) will leave Mannargudi at 8.35 a.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 10.40 a.m. The Karaikal - Thanjavur express special (Train No. 06457) will leave Karaikal at 1 p.m. and reach Thanjavur Junction at 3.55 p.m., a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.