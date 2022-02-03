Rail users welcome new timings of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi DEMU service

THANJAVUR

03 February 2022 19:40 IST

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association has welcomed the new timings of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi unreserved express special to come into effect from February 7.

A press release from Southern Railway says that consequent to posting of gatekeepers in level-crossing gates on the section, the running schedule of the service (train no: 06197/06198), except on Sundays, will be as follows. The DEMU service having four trailer coaches and two driver power cars will leave Tiruvarur at 8.15 a.m. and reach Karaikudi at 11.45 a.m. In the return direction, it will depart from Karaikudi at 4 .m. and reach Tiruvarur by 7.30 p.m.

While it will have a two-minute stoppage at Thiruthuraipoondi and Pattukottai, it will halt for a minute in Mangudi, Mavur Road, Tirunelikkaval, Ammanur, Alattambadi, Manali, Thillaivilagam, Muthupet, Athiramapattinam, Peravurani, Ayingudi, Aranthangi and Periyakottai, in both directions.

As the revised timings of service ensures reaching Karaikudi from Tiruvarur and vice-versa in about three-and-a-half hours, the rail commuters on the section have welcomed it and, at the same time, urged Southern Railway to expedite reintroduction of long-distance services through Pattukottai that were suspended for gauge conversion two decades ago and new long-distance passenger trains through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section.