Rail users want overnight train from Kumbakonam to Belagavi

Ahead of the release of a new railway timetable in July, the Thanjavur District Rail Users Association has placed a slew of demands and suggestions to the Southern Railway administration for implementation during the schedule revision.

One of them is operation of an overnight express train from Kumbakonam to Belagavi via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Namakkal, Salem, K.R. Puram and Hubballi. Operation of the new service will provide travellers an additional train to reach Bengaluru from Tiruchi and the delta region.

The new service will be feasible due to heavy movement of pilgrims, especially from northern Karnataka, to temple towns such as Srirangam and Kumbakonam, association advisor A. Giri has said in a representation to the railway administration.

Non-availability of platforms is stated to be the reason for introduction of another train to Bengaluru from the delta region and Tiruchi notwithstanding heavy demand. The new service from Kumbakonam to Belagavi will address the persistent demand for another train to Bengaluru, Mr. Giri said.

In line with the diversion of Train No. 16179/16180 Mannai Express to Chennai via Tiruvarur, which is a shorter route eliminating engine train reversal at Nidamangalam, the Mayiladuthurai – Mysore Express, which is running with full capacity between Tiruchi and Bengaluru, can be diverted to run via Namakkal, the association suggested.

The railway administration can operate a new day-time express train connecting delta region with Palani and Pollachi via Tiruchi. The Rameswaram-Tirupathi expresses (Train No. 16779/16780) may be operated as a daily train since it is well-patronised. By doing so, the arrival time at Tirupathi can be advanced to around 7 a.m.

The railways can explore the feasibility of introducing a day time express train between Karaikal and Tiruchi, leaving Karaikal at 5.30 a.m. and departing from Tiruchi at 6.30 p.m. in the return direction.

The services of the erstwhile Nagore-Kollam Express can be restored to run as Karaikal-Kollam express via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Sengottai and Punalur through a rake-sharing arrangement with Ananthapuri Expresses (Train No. 16723/24). The introduction of the service will fulfil a long-felt demand for direct connectivity to Madurai from Nagore, Nagapattinam and Karaikal.

Chennai Egmore-Velankanni Expresses (Train No. 16185/16186) can be operated with independent rake considering its high level of occupancy and growing demand. At present, the train with only five coaches is being operated as a link train with Kamban Express, the association said.