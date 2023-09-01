Rail users want MEMU trains operated for Velankanni festival as a permanent service

September 01, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The operation of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) unreserved specials for five days from Villupuram to Nagapattinam and back for the ongoing Velankanni festival has prompted rail users in the delta region to place the demand for making it as a permanent service with the same rake link.

The Tiruchi Railway Division had recently announced that MEMU unreserved express specials from Villupuram to Nagapattinam and back would be run from August 28 to 30 and again on September 7 and 8 on both directions to clear the extra rush of traffic for the Velankanni festival.

The special trains would be operated via mainline section with stoppages at Panruti, Tirupadripuliyur, Cuddalore Port Junction, Parangipettai, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Peralam and Tiruvarur Junction. The train service is the extension of the Puducherry - Villupuram - Puducherry trains on the above mentioned dates. The MEMU specials are being operated with 12 cars. Rail users especially those in the delta region are of the view that the operation of this MEMU service which is now being run as specials for a limited period could be made a permanent service to benefit commuters boarding from small stations enroute and other passengers.

Majority of the railway sections including the Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section via Chidambaram and Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line section via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur and Tiruchi- Karaikal section via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam have been electrified. Barring the Puducherry - Villupuram section, MEMU trains were yet to be put into operation in Tiruchi Railway Division notwithstanding electrification of various stretches and repeated demands from the rail users for their operation.

The Puducherry - Villupuram MEMU service could be extended up to Velankanni as a permanent service by the railway administration with the same rake link that is now being operated as a special train for the ongoing festival, feels A. Giri, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee based at Thanjavur. The extension of the Puducherry - Villupuram MEMU service up to Velankanni via Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur will benefit rail passengers and regular commuters residing at important towns enroute and in the inner parts of Tiruchi Division, said Mr. Giri.

Introduction of environment friendly MEMU train services would mitigate the problem of loco reversals at Villupuram, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam with mere changing of crew to the other side, Mr. Giri said adding that the demand for short distance trains could be addressed by introducing MEMU trains which would reduce carbon footprint to a great extent instead of deploying DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) trains.

It was high time for the railway administration to seriously consider extending the Puducherry - Villupuram MEMU service up to Velankanni or Karaikal as a regular service as it would provide connectivity between the union territory and the important religious town of Velankanni or Karaikal which comes under the Puducherry union territory. Further, it would also help passengers in the delta region for their onward journey either to Chennai or Tiruvannamalai or Vellore by alighting at Villupuram, said S. Mohan, president, Nagore - Nagapattinam Rail Users Association.

