Rail users seek train services to Bengaluru, Coimbatore

Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users’ Association has appealed to the railway administration to introduce train services to Bengaluru, Madurai and Coimbatore either from Velankanni or Nagore.

Its secretary MMAA. Sithiq said Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar towns attracted a large number of tourists from southern and western districts, besides from Bengaluru. However, there was no direct train service to Madurai and Coimbatore or an overnight express train to Bengaluru from Velankanni or Nagore.

The lone passenger train that was operated to Bengaluru from Karaikal via Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore started verey early in the morning, around 3.40 a.m., from Karaikal, and at 4.15 a.m. from Nagapattinam. The departure timing of the passenger train was not suitable for tourists from Karaikal and Nagapattinam and was useful for passengers boarding midway.

A large number of tourists from Bengaluru who visit Velankanni, Nagore and Thirunallar prefer an overnight express train for undertaking their journey. But there was no overnight express service to Bengaluru.

The association has appealed to the railway administration to operate an overnight express train either from Nagore or Velankanni daily to Bengaluru or Yeswantpur taking into account the huge tourist arrivals to Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar.

It has also appealed to the administration to operate a daily early morning express train from Velankanni to Madurai via Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Dindigul since the section from Thanjavur to Madurai was now a double line.

The association has also requested for operation of a daily express train from Coimbatore to Karaikal and back via Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul and Tiruchi and Thanjavur. Mr. Sithiq said Palani was a important pilgrim town which does not have direct train service either from the delta districts or Tiruchi.

Train timings

It wanted the authorities to make suitable changes in the timing of Tiruchi - Karaikal passenger for the benefit of passengers coming by the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express and proceeding to Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar.

The Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express reaches Thanjavur Junction at 12.05 p.m., while the Tiruchi - Karaikal passenger departs Thanjavur at 11.25 a.m. There was no connecting train to Karaikal from Thanjavur till 6 p.m forcing tourists coming by the Jan Shatabdi Express to catch a bus to either Velankanni, Nagore and Tirunallar from Thanjavur.