Rail users seek restoration of Kamban Express which was discontinued 18 years ago for gauge conversion

Representatives of various railway users associations from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikudi met Divisional Railway Manager of Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation was led by Abdul Razak, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee member and secretary of the Adirampattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association.

One of their main demands was the restoration of Kamban Express, a daily overnight express train between Karaikudi and Chennai via Tiruvarur. The train service was stopped 18 years ago to enable conversion of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section from metregauge to broadgauge.

The memorandum said there was no daily overnight express train service between Karaikudi and Chennai via Tiruvarur even after conversion of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section to broadgauge. The Kamban Express should be restored on priority as it would be beneficial to travellers going to Chennai.

The representatives requested the railway authorities to operate a daily train service between Karaikudi and Mayiladuthurai to help passengers board the Cholan Express at Mayiladuthurai Junction. The introduction of this service would benefit the rail passengers of the region travelling to Chennai.

Restoration of all passenger trains that were operated on the Mayiladuthurai-Karaikudi section during the metregauge era; operation of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi-Tiruvarur passenger trains (06197/06198) from Mayiladuthurai; extending the Villupuram-Tiruvarur passenger (06877/06690) up to Thiruthuraipoondi Junction were among their other demands.

