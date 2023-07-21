July 21, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With most broad gauge sections in Tiruchi Division electrified and many long distance express trains hauled by electric locomotives, rail users in the region want the railway administration to introduce Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains in lieu of Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) services.

At a time where there is demand for introduction of more passenger trains, the railway administration could allot the required MEMU rake for operation in the division besides expediting steps for the establishment of an exclusive shed to handle MEMU coaches, they say.

But for a couple of stretches, the other BG sections in the division have been electrified over a period of time either by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification or the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The Villupuram - Cuddalore- Chidambaram- Mayiladuthurai - Kumbakonam- Thanjavur mainline section; Villupuram - Vriddhachalam - Ariyalur - Tiruchi chord line stretch; Tiruchi - Thanjavur- Tiruvarur- Nagapattinam- Nagore- Karaikal; Cuddalore Port - Vriddhachalam; Mannargudi- Nidamangalam, Mayiladuthurai - Peralam and Nagapattinam - Velankanni stretches have all been electrified.

The nearly 150 - km Tiruvarur - Thiruthuraipooondi - Pattukottai - Aranthangi - Karaikudi and the 37-km Tiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli are the only two sections in the division which are yet to be electrified. Post electrification, many long distance express trains originating from the division and those passing through it are hauled by electric locos. The DEMU trains are in operation for lesser distances in the division.

“With most sections in Tiruchi Division electrified, the railways could now introduce MEMU trains in lieu of DEMU services and those operated with conventional coaches. There is a demand for introduction of more short distance trains which could be addressed by introducing MEMU trains, says A. Giri, a member of the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee. Further, operation of MEMU trains with faster acceleration will be environment friendly and prevent carbon footprint to a great extent, said Mr. Giri also the secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association.

“Now that most stretches in Tiruchi Division are electrified, the railway administration should introduce MEMU services as they will be convenient for regular commuters and other passengers”, said S. Mohan, president of the Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association.

Operation of MEMU services on electrified sections would be huge savings for the railways as it would substantially save use of diesel, Mr. Mohan said adding that MEMU trains would have better acceleration and speed. The railways should simultaneously expedite measures to establish an exclusive shed to deal with MEMU coaches at Tiruchi, he added.

Until the establishment of a MEMU shed at Tiruchi, the railways could think of operating MEMU services in Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai or Mayiladuthurai - Tiruchi sections through rake links for easy maintenance at the facilities available at Chennai, suggests Mr. Giri.

Although there was a plan earlier to operate an inter-State MEMU service from Tiruchi - Palakkad, it never took off. A senior railway official in Tiruchi Division said a MEMU service was now in operation from Puducherry to Chennai via Villupuram. Presently there was no plan to operate MEMU service in any other section in Tiruchi Division, the official added.

Meanwhile, railway sources said plans were afoot to construct a MEMU car shed at Tiruchi for which the location has also been identified. The MEMU car sheds are presently functioning at Chennai, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram railway divisions falling under the Southern Railway zone.