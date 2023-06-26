ADVERTISEMENT

Rail users seek introduction of day time Velankanni - Bengaluru express train via Tiruchi

June 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, to introduce a day time superfast express train from Velankanni to Bengaluru and back via Tiruchi, Namakkal and Salem.

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, association secretary MMAA. Sithiq sought the extension of Madurai - Punalur - Madurai trains ( 16729/ 16730) up to Karaikal as there was no direct service to the southern districts from Karaikal.

The association requested the railway administration to consider changing the name of Velipalayam railway station to Nagapattinam Town railway station. Velipalayam is in the heart of Nagapattinam Town where various district offices are located with heavy floating population. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It also urged the railway authorities to improve basic amenities such as provision of drinking water and toilets, waiting hall at Velipalayam station and provide a stoppage at the station for all express trains proceeding to and from Karaikal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US