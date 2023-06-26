Rail users seek introduction of day time Velankanni - Bengaluru express train via Tiruchi

June 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, to introduce a day time superfast express train from Velankanni to Bengaluru and back via Tiruchi, Namakkal and Salem.

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, association secretary MMAA. Sithiq sought the extension of Madurai - Punalur - Madurai trains ( 16729/ 16730) up to Karaikal as there was no direct service to the southern districts from Karaikal.

The association requested the railway administration to consider changing the name of Velipalayam railway station to Nagapattinam Town railway station. Velipalayam is in the heart of Nagapattinam Town where various district offices are located with heavy floating population.

It also urged the railway authorities to improve basic amenities such as provision of drinking water and toilets, waiting hall at Velipalayam station and provide a stoppage at the station for all express trains proceeding to and from Karaikal.