Rail users seek day-time inter-city express from Tiruchi to Chennai via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai

Train travellers, especially those in the delta region, have sought a day-time inter-city express train from Tiruchi to Chennai via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai a passenger traffic has increased on the mainline section over the years.

The demand for the operation of an inter-city express has been placed since the well -patronised Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore superfast Cholan express alone caters to the needs of day-time travellers boarding from stations on the mainline section to reach Chennai now.

Although there were some long distance weekly and daily trains that were being operated on the mainline section towards Chennai, most of them usually run with packed capacity depriving rail users of the delta region and others for their travel to Chennai.

With the Cholan express getting very good patronage securing a confirmed accommodation in this train has become difficult over the years in the wake of steady rise in passenger traffic, said A. Giri, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee based at Kumbakonam, who is also the secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users Association.

Travellers have long been demanding the introduction of a day-time inter-city express train from Tiruchi to Chennai on the mainline section as an additional service to benefit travellers.

Rail users prefer a day train for their journey to Chennai as they were unable to get a reserved accommodation in the long distance Rameswaram - Benaras, Rameswaram - Ayodhya Shradha Sethu, Rameswaram- Bhubaneswar and Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly expresses which were all being operated on the mainline section during the daytime.

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Chendur express which partially serves the day-time is also crowded. Further, delta district passengers were unable to get reserved accommodation since all stations between Thanjavur and Villupuram on the mainline section were allotted with meagre number of pooled quota in this train, claimed Mr. Giri.

The day-time intercity express from Tiruchi to Chennai could be introduced to leave Tiruchi at 5.30 a.m. so as to reach Chennai Egmore around 1 p.m. In the return direction, it could be operated from Chennai Egmore at around 2.30 p.m. to reach Tiruchi around 9.30 p.m., Mr. Giri suggested.

The demand for the introduction of the Tiruchi - Chennai - Tiruchi intercity expresses via mainline section was made to the railway administration by the Lok Sabha MP from the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary constituency S. Ramalingam last year along with a set of other demands.

In a written reply to Mr. Ramalingam in October 2022, the Tiruchi divisional authorities said based on the study made on commercial feasibility the proposal for the introduction of inter-city express had been forwarded to the Southern Railway headquarters for consideration by the Railway Board. However, the demand is yet to be fulfilled.

