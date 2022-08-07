Tiruchirapalli

Rail users reiterate plea for direct train connectivity from Thanjavur to Mumbai

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 07, 2022 19:32 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:32 IST

:

The Thanjavur District Railway Users Association (TANDRUA) has reiterated its demand to the railway administration for direct train connectivity to Mumbai from Thanjavur.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the 59th annual general body meeting of the association that was held at Kumbakonam on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The association through another resolution urged the railway administration to operate a special train from Tiruchi to Tirupati via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam for the annual brahmotsavam at Tirumala next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Introduction of a daily overnight train between Karaikudi and Tambaram via Peravurani, Pattukottai and Adhirampattinam and extending the operation of the much patronised Secunderabad- Rameswaram-Secunderabad expresses (Train No. 07685/07686), which connects important pilgrim centres such as Tirupati, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur were among other resolutions passed during the meeting. 

It also demanded the railway administration to extend the Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai passenger up to Villupuram as passengers travelling short distance to Vaithiswarankoil, Sirkali, Chidambaram, Cuddalore and Panruti find it hard to board the Cholan express as it had only two general coaches.

The association has also urged the railway administration to issue identity cards to persons with disabilities at the respective railway station itself instead of at the divisional railway office in Tiruchi. Association secretary A. Giri presented the annual report during the meeting, a press release from the association said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...