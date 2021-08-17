Rail users pitch for doubling Thanjavur-Villupuram mainline section

The Thanjavur District Railway Users Association (TANDRUA) has urged the Ministry of Railways to accord approval for doubling the Thanjavur-Villupuram mainline section via Mayiladuthurai.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the 58th annual general body meeting of TANDRUA held at Kumbakonam recently.

Considering the saturation of traffic on the mainline section, ticket revenue and religious, cultural, historical and academic importance of the mainline section, the association urged the Ministry to accord approval for early doubling of the broad gauge section.

Another resolution appealed to the railway administration to provide stoppage for Chendur and Mayiladuthurai - Mysore - Mayiladuthurai express trains at Papanasam station.

Yet another resolution urged the Railway Ministry to resume regular train services on Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section via Pattukottai and Peravurani as the stretch had been deprived of rail services for the past 11 years.

Association secretary A. Giri presented the annual report and explained the resolutions. Joint secretary T. Saravanan proposed a vote of thanks, a release from TANDRUA said.