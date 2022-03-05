Rail users launch e-mail campaign for revival of train services

Rail users in the mainline section between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi have embarked on an e-mail campaign to impress upon the railways authorities to at least revive all passenger services that were operated between the two stations prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the e-mail forwarded to Southern Railway officials, they have thanked the railways for completing the electrification of the mainline between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi, which has reduced the travelling time. Expectations for introduction of additional trains, especially in the morning and evening between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi, have increased in view of the electrification of the stretch.

J. Vidya, an employee of Life Insurance Corporation, Thanjavur, K. Sudha, working in Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Thanjavur, and others have said that their expectations met a roadblock when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced.

Welcoming the railway’s decision to restore the operation of long-distance trains in view of the diminishing trend of virus infection, they lament that only a few passenger train services have been revived.

Pointing out that many women and physically challenged people prefer to travel by train, they say that all passenger trains that were in operation prior to the pandemic should be revived with all stoppages.

The e-mail campaign launched by the individual commuters is a follow-up to the repeated efforts put in by the elected members of Parliament from the region and rail commuters associations to attract the attention of the railway authorities for early revival of all passenger trains through the main line.