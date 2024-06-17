Rail users in Pattukottai welcome announcement of bi-weekly train

Rail users in the Pattukottai region welcomed the Southern Railway’s announcement of a bi-weekly train connecting Pattukottai and Chennai. They have appealed to the railways to regularise any one of the four services heading between Chennai and Pattukottai, including the new service, as a daily service.

Enquiries revealed that at present the Tambaram-Sengottah-Tambaram tri-weekly service, Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore, and Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram-Secunderabad weekly trains were providing the much-needed rail link to Chennai for commuters hailing from Pattukottai and surrounding areas.

Although the schedules of the three trains as mentioned above ensure the availability of service to reach Chennai and back all through the week except on Saturdays and Sundays, the proposed bi-weekly Tambaram-Ramanathapuram-Tambaram service from June 21 (first service from Tambaram) to July 29 (last service from Ramanathapuram) is all set to ensure the availability of train between Chennai and Pattukottai on all most all days during that period, sources said.

Meanwhile, the commuters and members of the local rail passengers associations feel that conversion of the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore weekly service as a daily service would be of immense help to the region. The train leaves Tirunelveli on every Thursday by 6.45 p.m. and has a two-minute halt at Pattukottai at 11.53 p.m. and reaches Chennai Egmore by 8.30 a.m. on every Friday. In the return direction, it leaves Chennai Egmore on Friday at 3 p.m. and reaches Pattukottai at 11.13 p.m. and reaches Tirunelveli by 7.10 a.m. on Saturday.

However, the office-bearers of the Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association said they were hopeful that the Southern Railway would consider their earlier requests for a daily train service between Pattukottai and Chennai.

