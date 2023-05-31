Rail users for direct train service to Karaikudi from Mayiladuthurai

May 31, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association has sought a direct train service from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikudi by merging the two special express services operated in Mayiladuthurai-Karaikudi section.

In a petition addressed to Divisional Railway Manager, Southern Railway, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, TDRUA secretary A. Giri has pointed out that the train number 06451/06452 Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur Special Express and train number 06197/06198 Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Special Express could be merged to provide a direct rail link to Karaikudi from Mayiladuthurai since the same rake was utilised for the operation of the two services.

While train service 06541 leaves Mayiladuthurai at 6-40 a.m. to reach Tiruvarur at 7-40 a.m, the same rake was utilised for the operation of train service 06197 from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi through Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai and Peravurani in Thanjavur district. This service train number 06197 leaves Tiruvarur by 8-20 a.m. to reach Karaikudi by 11-45 a.m, he pointed out.

In the return direction, train number 06198 leaves Karaikudi at 4 p.m. to reach Tiruvarur by 7-30 p.m. from where the same rake is operated as train number 06542. It leaves Tiruvarur by 8-20 p.m. to reach Mayiladuthurai by 9-20 p.m.

Appreciating railway authorities for their efforts in appointing full-time gatekeepers at the manned level crossing gates in Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section, the association has exhorted the officials to recommend and follow up the early commencement of electrification works on the section to pave the way for early operation of long-distance train services for the benefit of commuters originating from Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai and Peravurani.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway has announced that the Weekly Special Fare Special trains between Velankkani and Ernakulam, having stoppages at Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai and Peravurani, have been extended till the end of June 2023.

Disclosing this on its official website, Southern Railway has said the advance reservation for this Weekly Special Fare Special train online and as well as offline at the stations having the advance passenger ticket reservation facility was open.

