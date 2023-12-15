Rail users demand special trains for Kandhuri Urs, Sani Peyarchi and Christmas

December 15, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rail users’ associations in Nagapattinam and Karaikal are expecting an early announcement of operation of special trains in connection with the ongoing Kandhuri Urs at Nagore Dargah and the upcoming Sani Peyarchi festival at Thirunallar and Christmas at Velankanni.

The three festivals attract devotees to the respective towns in large numbers from various parts of the State and outside Tamil Nadu.

The annual 14-day Kandhuri Urs festival at Nagore Dargah commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony on Thursday and is expected to witness a huge turnout from different faiths in the days to come. Anticipating a large turnout during the festival period, the Nagapattinam police have braced themselves up to put in place comprehensive security arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani Peyarchi will be on December 20 at the Thirunallar temple which has a separate shrine for Lord Saneeswara. Locals expect a heavy turnout of devotees from various places to the temple on the eve and on December 20. The Karaikal district administration is gearing for the event. Similarly, Velankanni attracts a lakhs of devotees during Christmas celebrations.

With the three festivals coming in a row this month, the demand for operation of special trains to Karaikal and Velankanni via Nagore and Nagapattinam has only grown louder. The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users’ Association urged the Southern Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, last month to run special trains to Karaikal and Velankanni from Tambaram, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli to cater to the rush.

No announcement

There has been no announcement as yet from the railway administration with regard to operation of special trains, said S. Mohan, president, Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users’ Association.

The Kandhuri Urs at Nagore has commenced and main sandal smearing ceremony is scheduled for December 24. Many devotees who reached Nagore for the flag-hoisting ceremony faced difficulties in the absence of trains, said Mr. Mohan.

Seeking the operation of special trains, Mr. Mohan said their early announcement without any delay would help devotees plan their trip. The special trains would not only benefit the travellers but also the railways given the large turnout of devotees expected, he said.

The Karaikal District Rail Users’ Welfare Association for its part had appealed to the railway administration for operation of special trains from Bengaluru to Karaikal and back for the Sani Peyarchi festival.

In a representation to the Principal Chief Operations Manager, South Western Railway, association president V. R. Dhanaseelane said thousands of pilgrims from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka visit the Thirunallar temple.

Sanik Peyarchi

Devotees in large numbers are expected to visit the temple on the day of Sani Peyarchi, he said.

The Bengaluru-Karaikal-Bengaluru special trains via Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam can be run from December 19 to 23, said Mr. Dhanaseelane, who is a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee based in Karaikal.

The Karaikal district administration has declared a local holiday on December 20 in view of Sani Peyarchi and expects five lakh devotees to visit Thirunallar on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.