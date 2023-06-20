Rail users demand electrification of Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section

June 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rail users, especially those in the delta region, have sought the electrification of the nearly 150-km Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section which was converted into a broad gauge stretch over two years ago. The demand has been placed at a time when the railway administration has embarked on the task of electrifying various sections in its vast network.

Electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section through which a few long distance express trains are being operated would avoid loco change over en-route thereby saving time, rail users say. The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section via Pattukottai, Adhiramapattinam and Aranthangi is one among the lengthy sections falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division. Although the section was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge after a prolonged delay, the stretch is yet to be electrified.

With other sections in Tiruchi Division limits such as Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur - Nagapattinam - Nagore - Karaikal; Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai- Cuddalore- Villupuram mainline stretch; Tiruchi - Ariyalur -Vriddhachalam - Villupuram chord line stretch; Cuddalore Port - Vriddhachalam and Mannargudi - Nidamangalam stretches have all been electrified, the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section passing through four districts (Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga) remains non-electrified even after gauge conversion.

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi and the Tiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli (37 km) railway sections stand as isolated non-electrified sections in Tiruchi Division now. It is highly disappointing that the 150-km long section has not been taken up for electrification even after completion of gauge conversion, says A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users Association. Long distance express trains such as Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram and Secunderabad - Mandapam - Secunderabad are being operated via the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi non-electrified section at present. The engine change over of these two trains takes place at Tiruvarur Junction in both directions, say railway sources.

The Velankanni - Ernakulam - Velankanni expresses are also operated through the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi non-electrified section. However, it is fully operated with diesel locomotives in both directions, the sources added. “There has been a consistent demand for electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section from the rail users as this would avoid loco change over at Tiruvarur Junctio and time delay thereby, says V. Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Users Passengers Welfare Association. “The railway administration should accord priority for electrifying the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section which has been an age-old stretch”, said Dr. B. Baskaran, a member of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee.

