Rail users demand chair car coaches

The Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association urged the Southern Railway to operate the Cholan Express with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) chair car coaches at the earliest.

Stating that Cholan Express was the first service to be operated with all compartments as second class seating coaches prior to gauge conversion, giving the excuse of non-availability of chair car coaches even now was unfair since the Southern Railway had replaced the conventional coaches in Veyanad Express, Vaigai Express and Pallavan Express, all of them are day time express services, with LHB chair car coaches, said A.Giri, advisor of the association.

Out of 21 rake composition of this service, only eight compartments – five for the reserved passengers and three for unreserved commuters – are classified as second class seating compartments (chair cars). Among the rest, four are sleeper coaches, five are three-tier air conditioned coaches, three two-tier coaches and one First Class air conditioned coach. Due to this, they were forced to pay more for sleeper class, which they do not require for day travel.

When this inclusion sleeper coaches, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, in the formation of rakes of a daytime express was brought to the notice of the railway authorities, they maintained that the train was operated with a Rake Sharing Arrangement (RSA) with Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Central Express, he said.

The association thanked the Southern Railway for operating the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli service from August 6 after a gap of nearly two years in view of the track works between Thanjavur and Tiruchi. The long distance train service from Delta to a southern district headquarters will leave Mayiladuthurai at 11-25 a.m. and reach Tirunelveli by 11-30 p.m. In the return direction, it will depart from Tirunelveli by 5.30 a.m. and arrive at Mayiladuthurai by 5.15 p.m.