Rail users committee seek operation of special trains from Tiruvarur to Ramanathapuram for ‘Aadi Amavasai’

July 31, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur District Rail Users Committee has appealed to Tiruchi Railway Division to operate special trains from Tiruvarur to Ramanathapuram and back for Aadi Amavasai on August 16.  

In a representation containing a set of demands addressed to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, committee secretary B. Baskaran said many people visited Vedaranyam, Kodiyakkarai and Rameswaram to perform rituals for their ancestors on day. Hence, the division could operate Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli train (No. 06628) from Tiruvarur on the day. 

The committee also appealed to the railway administration to operate early morning trains named after late President Abdul Kalam in both directions from Ramanathapuram to Chennai and back via Karaikudi, Pattukottai and Tiruvarur. 

It pleaded for the extension of Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai train up to Tiruvarur and operation of the train in the early hours from Tiruvarur up to Chengalpattu. 

Dr. Baskaran said the Tiruchi - Karaikal train at 4.45 p.m. was the last service via Tiruvarur . The railways could operate a service from Tiruchi to Tiruvarur at 7 p.m. and operate it back to Tiruchi from Tiruvarur in the early hours the next day to provide connectivity to Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram Intercity express.

Operation of the weekly Ernakulam - Velankanni and Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram expresses as bi-weekly trains; provision of stoppage for Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram express at Peralam and stoppages at Muthupettai and Kevalur for Ernakulam - Velankanni express, provision of stoppage at Koradacheri for Ernakulam - Karaikal - Ernakulam and Mannargudi - Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi expresses; operation of Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli trains from Tiruvarur were among the other demands of the committee. 

