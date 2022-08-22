Rail users body seeks doubling of Nagapattinam-Thanjavur BG stretch

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 22, 2022 17:00 IST

Rail users in Nagore and Nagapattinam have urged the railway administration to make the Nagapattinam - Thanjavur broad gauge section a double line stretch. 

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association secretary M.M.A.A. Sithiq on Monday said the Tiruchi Railway Division earned good revenue every year through transportation of coal from Karaikal private port by rail on the Nagore - Nagapattinam - Thanjavur broad gauge stretch. Hence, doubling the Nagapattinam - Thanjavur section would not only enable smooth movement of coal but also passenger traffic.

The stretch was an important revenue generating section in the division, he said and appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager to get the approval of the Railway Board, New Delhi, for doubling it on a priority basis. 

He said the condition of the Nagore railway station was pathetic with no proper drinking water and toilet facilities posing hardship to tourists coming from various parts of the country and appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager to take up development of the station.

