ADVERTISEMENT

Rail users association thanks Southern Railway for running special trains to Tiruvannamalai

November 24, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram train has been extended to Tiruvannamalai on November 26 and 27 and a special train announced on November 26 from Tiruchi to Tiruvannamalai on the main line

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has thanked the Southern Railway for announcing a special train to Vellore via Tiruvannamalai from Tiruchi on November 26 on the mainline for the benefit of pilgrims who wish to participate in Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the rail users and pilgrims hailing from Thanjavur and Kumbakonam region, association secretary A. Giri said the special train will leave Tiruchi at 4.50 a.m. and reach Vellore by 1 p.m. the same day. It will stop at Tiruverumbur (5.09 a.m.), Budalur (5.26 a.m.), Thanjavur (5.57 a.m.), Papanasam (6.21 a.m.), Kumbakonam (6.28 a.m.), Mayiladuthurai (7.28 a.m.), Vaitheeswarankovil (7.47 a.m.), Sirkazhi (7.57 a.m.), Chidambaram (8.28 a.m.), Thirupathirippuliyur (9.08 a.m.), Villupuram (9.50 a.m.), Thirukkovilur (10.33 a.m.), Tiruvannamalai (11.10 a.m.), Polur (11.43 a.m.) and Arani (noon) before reaching Vellore.

In the return direction, this special service will leave Vellore at 10.30 p.m. on the same day to reach Tiruvannamalai by 12.40 a.m. on Monday and will leave Tiruvannamalai by 12.45 a.m. to proceed to Tiruchi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that necessary instructions had been given to the railway staff at the origination, destination and en-route railway stations to give publicity to this special service through proper channels and book tickets accordingly, Mr. Giri called upon the Karthigai Deepam pilgrims hailing from the Delta region to make use of the one more special service to Tiruvannamalai already announced by the Southern Railway.

The Southern Railway had announced that the regular Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram service (06690), which will leave Mayiladuthurai by 6 a.m. and reach Villupuram by 9.15 a.m. will be extended up to Tiruvannamalai on November 26 and 27.

The extended service (06129) will arrive in Tiruvannamalai by 11 a.m. and stop at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Thirukkovilur, Adhichanur, Andampallam and Thandarai.

In the return direction, the extended service (06130) will leave Tiruvannamalai by 12.40 p.m. on the same day to arrive Villupuram by 2.15 p.m. and then continue its journey as the regular Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai service (06691) on November 26 and 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US