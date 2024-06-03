Rail users association seeks Thanjavur-Chennai Vande Bharat train on main line

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has called upon the Southern Railway to operate Vande Bharat train between Thanjavur and Chennai considering the commuters’ demand for an additional day train on the main line.

In a letter to the Southern Railway, association secretary A. Giri said the existing train – the Cholan Super Fast Express between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchi – was fulfilling the daily travel needs of Delta passengers. Since it has the highest occupancy of over 150%, the rail users and public representatives are demanding the introduction of one more day train between Chennai and Thanjavur on the main line. Further, all the trains running on the main line enjoy high patronage, including the air-conditioned coaches, at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Mayiladuthurai stations which rank among the top revenue-generating stations in Tiruchi Railway Division. Introduction of Vande Bharat train on the main line would be highly beneficial to commuters, he added.

