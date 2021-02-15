Rail users’ association reiterates demands

THANJAVUR

15 February 2021 17:40 IST

Celebrating the commencement of 145 years of existence of the railway station at Kumbakonam, the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association has reiterated its demand for a new rail link between Needamangalam and Virudhachalam through Kumbakonam and doubling of Thanjavur-Villupuram section.

Pointing out that the train services through Kumbakonam began on February 15, 1877, Association secretary A.Giri says that more than 5,000 commuters have utilised the 36 services operated via Kumbakonam every day prior to the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic last year.

Advertising

Advertising

Claiming that the annual revenue generation through the sale of train tickets at this station crossed the ₹20-crore mark annually prior to the pandemic, he says that regular train services must be restarted at the earliest just as the other modes of public transport have resumed in the State.