Rail Users’ Association plea to restore Karaikal - Thanjavur service

October 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has urged the railway administration to restore the Karaikal - Thanjavur - Karaikal services (Train No. 06457/06880) as it used to serve as a connecting train to the Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi expresses (Train No. 12084/12083).

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, the association secretary MMAA. Sithiq said the Karaikal - Thanjavur - Karaikal train services which served as a connection to the Jan Shatabdi expresses on both directions were stopped a few months ago.

The suspension of the train services had affected travellers of Tirunallar, Nagore, Nagapattinam and Velankanni who used to take the connecting train to reach Thanjavur to board the Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shabtadi express. Similarly, it had also hit those who used to take the connecting service at Thanjavur after alighting from the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express in that station. The association has urged the railway administration to restore the connecting train service in both directions at the earliest.

Introduction of a daily new train from Karaikal to Tiruchi by scheduling the departure time as 9.30 a.m. and the return service from Tiruchi to Karaikal by scheduling the departure time as 1.30 p.m. and extension of the Erode - Tiruchi - Erode services (Train No. 06611/06612) up to Karaikal via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore were the other demands of the association.

