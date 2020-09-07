Rail services to resume today, passenger coaches disinfected at Tiruchi

07 September 2020 09:14 IST

All passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the junction, says railway official

The stage is set for resumption of rail services yet again from Monday with the Tiruchi railway division making the necessary arrangements for operation of services originating from the division.

Ahead of the recommencement of the services, spraying of disinfectants was carried out on Sunday in the coaches of Tiruchi-Nagercoil Intercity Superfast special train at the Broad Gauge Coaching Complex here where the formation was been stationed.

Railway sources said the exterior and interior portions of the coaches of Tiruchi - Nagercoil Intercity Superfast special were cleaned and sprayed with disinfectants by the cleaning staff as a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19 pandemic prior to its operation on Monday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

The trains that would pass through Tiruchi junction included Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi specials, Chennai - Karaikkudi - Chennai superfast specials and the Chennai Egmore - Madurai - Chennai Egmore superfast specials.

Train to Chennai

A Chennai Egmore-Tiruchi special train would be operated on Monday on the mainline section via Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur.

A senior railway official said no open tickets would be issued for boarding the trains as only passengers with confirmed tickets would be allowed to enter the station.

All safety protocols as prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs would be followed. All passengers would be subjected to thermal screening at Tiruchi Junction.

Another official said disinfectants had been sprayed at Tiruchi junction ahead of the recommencement of the services. The reservation for these trains began on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway in a press release issued on Sunday said Tiruchi - Howrah Superfast Express special (bi-weekly) would be operated from September 15.

The train would leave from Howrah on September 17. The Tiruchi- Howrah express special would leave Tiruchi at 4.20 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and reach Howrah at 3.10 a.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.

In the return direction, the Howrah - Tiruchi express special would leave Howrah at 4.10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and reach Tiruchi at 3.05 a.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

The trains would be operated with one AC first class coach, one AC 2-Tier coach, five 3 Tier AC coaches, 12 sleeper coaches, one pantry car, two general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans.

Reservation for the train would open at 8 a.m. on September 10.