Rail roko to be staged near Mappadugai railway gate on November 21

November 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Members of rail users’ association, senior citizens’ forum, Chamber of Commerce, and civil society organisations of Mayiladuthurai district have planned to stage a rail roko near Mappadugai railway gate on November 21 to highlight various demands.

According to a joint statement, the rail users demand operation of express train services between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi on all days as they are being operated only on weekdays. The other demands include extension of foot overbridge up to Pananthoppu Street, expediting the proposal to install escalators, construction of road overbridges across the railway level crossing at Mappadugai and Nidur, and additional unreserved coaches in express trains.

They also demand doubling of Thanjavur - Villupuram line, extension of Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram passenger train service to Chengalpattu, and revival of the railway line between Mayiladuthurai and Tharangambadi via Thirukadaiyur.

Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam will spearhead the protest, the statement said. According to him, the agitation is to highlight the long-pending demands of rail users from Mayiladuthurai.