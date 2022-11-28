Rail roko spearheaded by CPI disrupts train services

November 28, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Train services in the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam-Nagore-Vailankanni section were disrupted for a few hours on Monday due to a rail-roko spearheaded by MP of Nagapattinam constituency M. Selvaraj of CPI.

The CPI had announced the rail-roko on November 21 in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts to condemn what it described as the ‘neglect of Delta districts’ by the Southern Railway.

However, the party rescheduled the agitation to November 28 citing unavoidable circumstances. On Monday, the agitation was held at the planned locations as well as Sannanallur and Nanniliam. Cadre of CPI, CPI(M), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and other political allies blocked the movement of trains passing through these stations.

The agitation was also led by Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan at Kileriam near Koradachery.

Talking to the media at the demonstration site, the MP and the MLA claimed that due to the “indifferent” attitude of the Southern Railway, commuters heading for important destinations such as Nagore and Vailankanni were affected.

Several passenger train services which were withdrawn prior to the gauge conversion work had not been restored after the completion of the Broad Gauge conversion works in this region.

The closure of the level crossing gate at Needamangalam for more than three hours daily when the Mannargudi-Coimbatore Chemmozhi Express crosses Needamangalam caused immense hardships to motorists, they said.

However, the Tiruvarur MLA said the relay rail roko planned on Monday in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts was suspended after the government employees and students who depended on the train services to commute to their workplace/institutions, in view of the poor condition of the Thanjavur-Tiruvarur road, pleaded with the agitators to drop their plan.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway, in a press release, affirmed that the Nagapattinam MP had been voicing the demands on rail services over the years.

At a meeting the MP had with the ADRM, Tiruchchirappalli Division S.T. Ramalingam on November 26, the former had emphasised on two specific demands. One was for reducing the time taken for engine reversal of Chemmozhi Express at Needamangalam and the other was for halting of Ernakulam-Karaikal Express and Chennai Egmore-Mannargudi Express at Koradachery railway station.

At the meeting, it was conveyed to the MP that these two demands would be looked into and the best possible solution arrived at. Further, the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchchirappalli Division, Manish Agarwal, had already discussed the demand of the resumption of train services in the affected sections and also offered to hold more talks on the pending demands.

The press release also said the Southern Railway was contemplating appropriate legal action against the agitators under the Railways Act, 1989.