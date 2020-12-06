Rail roko against CM’s statement

06 December 2020 21:11 IST

TIRUCHI

A group of 52 members of the Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam staged a rail roko stir at Tiruchi Junction on Sunday in protest against the recent statement by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the State government would recommend to the Centre inclusion of seven Scheduled Caste sub-sects — Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaaladi, Kadayar, Devendrakulathar and Vadhiriyar — in the Devendrakula Velalar community.

Holding the outfit flags, the members led by the Kazhagam's State general secretary Hariharan staged the agitation on the railway track blocking the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdhi express leading to the detention of the train for about 10 minutes at Tiruchi Junction.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the agitators climbed on the electric locomotive of the train during the stir. The agitators were arrested, said police sources.