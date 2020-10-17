Rail passengers found carrying silver anklets weighing 57 kg, detained in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

17 October 2020 16:23 IST

Two passengers who were found carrying about 57 kilograms of silver anklets without any bill or documents in their possession at Tiruchi railway junction, were detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Friday.

The duo S. Sakthivel (25) and V. Aravind (27) both from Salem district came to the railway station on Friday afternoon to board the Tiruchi-Howrah special train. An RPF Constable attached to the Bomb Detection Squad subjected the bags carried by the duo to an examination, at the luggage scanner at the station, and found silver anklets in each one of the three bags.

The constable enquired with the duo and ascertained their identities. As the passengers did not have any bill, voucher or relevant documents in their possession for the valuables carried by them, the RPF constable immediately informed his superiors, said RPF sources. The two, along with their bags containing silver anklets, were taken to the RPF post at Tiruchi Junction for further inquiries.

The two told the RPF personnel that they had received silver metal from a jewellery outlet at Nimchouri in Cuttack in Odisha about eight months ago. They further said that they were proceeding to Odisha to hand over the silver anklets to the same jewellers. The statements of the two passengers were recorded and the State tax authorities were informed.

The bags were handed over to the State tax authorities for assessment. The approximate value of the valuables was put at ₹35.34 lakh. Sources said the two passengers subsequently paid the tax and penalty totally amounting to ₹2.12 lakhs through online banking and obtained a receipt following which the items were handed over to them and they were let off.