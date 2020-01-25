Rail museum to get narrow gauge coach

An old narrow gauge coach which is no longer in service will soon become another exhibit at Tiruchi Rail Museum.

The coach, belonging to Western Railway, will be brought from Pratap Nagar Workshop in Vadodara Railway Division to Tiruchi by road with the Southern Railway authorities making arrangements for its transportation.

Ahead of its arrival, preliminary works have begun at the museum to install the old coach on a platform. A senior railway official said since the coach had been condemned, it would be cleaned and given a coat of painting prior to display by March. The narrow gauge coach would be the latest addition at the museum which has indoor and outdoor exhibits on its sprawling five acre campus.

The museum authorities are also planning to bring in an old metre gauge inspection car and an metre gauge saloon which are stationed at Tiruchi Goods Yard. The inspection car and the saloon were expected to be installed in three months time.

The museum has a rich collection of several vintage railway equipment used during the colonial era, including hand signal lamps and old clocks; different types of rails besides rare photographs and old documents highlighting the important milestones in railway and the glorious past of the erstwhile South Indian Railway.

Functioning from 2015, the museum, adjoining the Tiruchi railway junction, has been attracting a steady stream of visitors, more so during during weekends and holidays. Visitor footfalls at the museum in the last two-and-half months exceeded 18,000. The earnings generated through collection of entry fee from visitors was a little over ₹one lakh in the month of December alone.