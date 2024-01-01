ADVERTISEMENT

Raft with chariot-like structure drifts to Vedaranyam coast

January 01, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Police suspect that the float with a statue of Buddha may have drifted to Vedaranyam from Myanmar coast

The Hindu Bureau

A chariot-like structure float found near the Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A mysterious raft with a chariot-like structure and a statue of Buddha, suspected to be from Myanmar, was spotted a few nautical miles off the Vellapallam coast near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Monday.

According to police, a group of fishermen spotted the bamboo structure floating around two nautical miles away from the coast. They towed the object to the Vellapallam shore on Monday morning.

The six-foot-long and six-foot-wide bamboo chariot-like structure was around 10 ft tall and decorated with polystyrene. The chariot resembled a monastery in Southeast Asian countries, police sources said. The structure had a statue of Buddha and a bowl with candles.

Police suspect that the bamboo structure may have drifted to the Vedaranyam coast from Myanmar. Two such chariot-like structures had washed ashore in the coastal areas of Samanthampettai and Kodiakarai in Nagapattinam district a few years ago.

