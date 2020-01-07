Radhakalyanam to be held on January 12

Sri Radhakalyana Vaibhavam will be held at Sridevi Bhoodevi Sametha Neelmeghaperumal Temple at Villiyanallur Agraharam in Kuttalam taluk in Nagapattinam district on January 12.

The festival will begin on January 11 with ‘Vigneswara puja’ at 11 a.m. followed by ‘Ashtapathi Bhajanai’ from 4 p.m. The ‘akanda divya namam’ by Kollam Venkat Muralidharan group will begin at 12.30 a.m. on Saturday.

On the second day, the festivities will begin with ‘Unjaviruthi Bhajan’ at 7 a.m. followed by ‘Divya Nama Bhajan’ at 10 a.m. Sri Radhakalyana Vaibhavam will be performed at 1.35 p.m. on January 12. The festivities will an end with ‘Anjaneyar usthavam’ by 8 p.m., according to a press release.