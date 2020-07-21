RACE teams set up in Tiruchi Range

TIRUCHI

21 July 2020 10:08 IST

They will be first responders in cases of crime against women, children

Rapid Action for Community Emergency (RACE) teams have been constituted in all police stations under Tiruchi Range comprising five revenue districts.

The teams will act swiftly based on information received over phone by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi, and senior police officers. They will be first responders and visit the spots and conduct preliminary inquiry for speedy follow-up action, said Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

As many as 109 RACE teams have been constituted in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts at the DIG’s initiative. Thirty teams constituted in Tiruchi district were inaugurated by Ms. Vijaya at a programme organised at the District Armed Reserve ground here on Monday.

Similar RACE teams were inaugurated in Pudukottai (38), Karur (17), Ariyalur (16) and Perambalur (8).

The teams have been provided with two-wheeler and walkie-talkie sets to visit the spots on complaints regarding crime against women and children. They will also continuously monitor action taken on petitions that come to the notice of the DIG, Tiruchi Range, and senior officers, a press release said.

Members of the public can also convey complaints relating to offences and crimes committed against women and children over phone to the office of the DIG, Tiruchi Range, at 0431-2333909 and police control room at Tiruchi (0431-2333621); Pudukottai (94981-81223); Karur (94981-81222); Perambalur (04328-225085) and Ariyalur (04329-221500).