RACE teams set up in Tiruchi Range

Rapid Action for Community Emergency (RACE) teams have been constituted in all police stations under Tiruchi Range comprising five revenue districts.
The teams will act swiftly based on information received over phone by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi, and senior police officers. They will be first responders and visit the spots and conduct preliminary inquiry for speedy follow-up action, said Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.
As many as 109 RACE teams have been constituted in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur and Perambalur districts at the DIG’s initiative. Thirty teams constituted in Tiruchi district were inaugurated by Ms. Vijaya at a programme organised at the District Armed Reserve ground here on Monday.
Similar RACE teams were inaugurated in Pudukottai (38), Karur (17), Ariyalur (16) and Perambalur (8).
The teams have been provided with two-wheeler and walkie-talkie sets to visit the spots on complaints regarding crime against women and children. They will also continuously monitor action taken on petitions that come to the notice of the DIG, Tiruchi Range, and senior officers, a press release said.
Members of the public can also convey complaints relating to offences and crimes committed against women and children over phone to the office of the DIG, Tiruchi Range, at 0431-2333909 and police control room at Tiruchi (0431-2333621); Pudukottai (94981-81223); Karur (94981-81222); Perambalur (04328-225085) and Ariyalur (04329-221500).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath