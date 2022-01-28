R-Day tableau passes through Tiruchi

It contains statues of freedom fighters

The tableau depictingthe contribution of freedomfighters of Tamil Nadu during the Independence struggle and showcased during the Republic Day celebrations held at Chennai arrived here on Friday on its way to Madurai.Collector S. Sivarasu, Tiruchi East assembly MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj, Srirangam MLA M. Palaniandi and members of the general public saw the decorated tableau when it arrived at Mannarpuram here. The front part of the tableau contains a model of the Vellore fort where the Sepoy Mutiny took place in 1806.

The tableu contains statues of freedom fighters Marudhu brothers, ‘Veera Mangai’ Velu Nachiyar, Veerapandia Kattabomman, Veeran Sundaralingam andPooli Thevan besides a statue depicting the gopuram of Kalayarkoil.The tableau thereafter reached Melapachakudi on the Tiruchi - Madurai highway in Viralimalai taluk in Pudukottai district where it was received by Law Minister S. Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan. Collector Kavitha Ramu, Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban, local body representatives and the general public saw the tableau before it left for Madurai, an official release said.