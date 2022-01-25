R-Day honour: IG, Central Zone, awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan has been awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Along with Mr. Balakrishnan, 17 other police officers from Tamil Nadu have been awarded the medal by Government of India, a press release from the office of the Director General of Police said.

A. Venkadesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner, Customs (Preventive) Zone, Tiruchi, has been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’ on the occasion of Republic Day.

C. Sivanarul, Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, Thanjavur, has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The medal has been awarded by the Government of India to Mr. Sivanarul on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

Distinguished work

Police officers are selected at the all India level for their distinguished work and the medals are awarded twice a year on RepublicDay and Independence Day.

The awards are given given taking into account overall performance, achievement and reputation, according to the press release from the office of the Director General of Police, Chennai.