R-Day at Tiruchi Railway Division and Golden Rock Railway Workshop

January 26, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ceremonial march past by the Railway Protection Force personnel and cultural programmes marked the 74th Republic Day celebrations organised by the Tiruchi Railway Division at the railway ground in Kallukuzhi here on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, unfurled the national flag and took the salute during the march past by the RPF personnel. Mr. Agarwal read out the Southern Railway General Manager’s speech on the occasion and honoured RPF personnel for their good performance. A dog show by the RPF Detective Dog Squad was held on the occasion.

Republic Day celebration was organised in a grand manner at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi. Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram unfurled the national flag and reviewed the parade by four platoons consisting of RPF personnel, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Trainees of Workshop Training Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shyamadhar Ram highlighted the noteworthy achievements of various wings in the workshop in the current fiscal up to December. Excellence awards were distributed to 41 individual employees, leadership awards were distributed to 35 supervisors and four officers in recognition of the outstanding initiatives taken by them in productivity, reliability, safety and staff welfare.

Cultural programmes were performed by students from Ponmalai Railway School, trainees from the Workshop Training Centre and cadets from the Ponmalai District Bharat Scouts and Guides. The celebrations culminated in a mass plantation of 1,050 Beema bamboo saplings in the workshop, a release said.