‘10.5% internal quota to Vanniyars unconstitutional’

TIRUCHI

31 March 2021 22:07 IST

Former member of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and advisor to De-notified Tribes Welfare Association S. Panneerselvam on Wednesday said that the AIADMK government had done great injustice to several denotified communities by pushing through a legislation to provide 10.5 % internal reservation to Vanniyars in the quota for Most Backward Classes.

He told the reporters here that according to Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution, reservation was permissible only for classes not for a caste. The 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes, which had been placed under the 9th Schedule of The Constitution of India, could not be changed without amending the Constitution Act 1994. Moreover, the State government had not consulted and sought the response from the public and other castes, which had been classified under the MBC, before passing the Bill to provide internal reservation to a particular caste.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that it was unfortunate that the AIADMK government chose to pass the Bill on a 10.5 % quota to Vanniyars minutes before the announcement of the State elections. It should have been circulated to the MLAs well in advance so as to make them understand the aspects of the Bill and to take a stand on it.

A case challenging the State government Act, was pending before the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. It would not stand judicial scrutiny. People belonging to other de-notified castes would vote out the AIADMK government for failing to protect their interests, he said.