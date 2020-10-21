Nod for 7.5 % quota likely

The State government was hopeful of seeing through admission of 303 government school students, who have cleared National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test into medical and dental courses, in view of the Bill passed in the Assembly for 7.5% horizontal reservation, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

‘We are expecting a positive development shortly,’ he told media persons when asked to comment on why the Governor had not granted assent to the Bill yet. Enrolment in government schools had gone up by more than four lakh this year owing to the development of academic infrastructure in schools, he said. He cited the admission of two government school students in B.Tech. programmes of National Institution of Technology - Tiruchi as proof of good education.

The School Education Department plans to establish over 7,200 smart classrooms in government schools before this year-end, he said earlier while addressing a function organised to hand over certificates for two-year extension of recognition to private schools in Tiruchi and surrounding districts.

The government had decided to issue certificates for extension of recognition with two-year validity, instead of one year, to private schools to save them from hassles, he said. The validity of the certificates will be extended to three years if a petition in the Supreme Court on the issue was withdrawn.

The Minister handed over certificates to managements of 525 schools in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, in the presence of Ministers Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu presided over the function.