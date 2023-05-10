Queue complex opened for devotees at Samayapuram temple

May 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A spacious queue complex with a parking lot established near Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple for the benefit of devotees visiting the famous shrine was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai. The new facility has been created at a cost of ₹13.80 crore using temple funds.

The queue complex has been provided with various facilities, including provision for seating arrangements, to help devotees remain seated and await their turn in queue to have darshan of Goddess Mariamman inside the temple. Construction of the queue complex began on April 2, 2019 and was completed on November 30, 2022. The queue complex along with parking lot has been established on a sprawling area of around 1.20 lakh square feet.

The queue complex has separate entries for general darshan and paid darshan besides a waiting hall, seating arrangements with granite stones for devotees to remain seated inside, shops to sell coconut and fruits for temple use, a kungumam stall, prasadam stall, ticket centre, book stall, provision of fans and purified drinking water and separate toilets for men and women. The complex has four emergency exits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the queue complex are a cloak room, rest room for drivers, a room for security and a footwear centre. Sixteen shops have been constructed outside the complex to sell puja items and those products that can be used by sevarthis. The parking lot measuring about 77,000 square feet has been created with paver blocks for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, an official release said.

A function was held in connection with the inauguration of the queue commplex at Samayapuram temple in which Collector M.. Pradeep Kumar, the temple’s Joint Commissioner, Kalyani, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials were present.