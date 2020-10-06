Queries over high cost of online learning

While schools have completed a number of portions through online sessions over the last few months, a sizeable section of parents wonder why these institutions collected a big chunk of fee when the overheads expenditure would be much lesser under the online teaching-learning system.

“The video-conferencing apps, which the schools deploy, are not that expensive to justify collection of the full fee. Also, the mechanism simply does not suit average and below average students,” Perumal, a parent said.

The only saving grace is that the schools have not conducted exams online though short tests are being tried out, he said.

“At the most, one can say that despite flaws, the online teaching-learning system is essential as students cannot be allowed to remain idle at home for months. However, the schools must consider some concession in fee,” Rajesh Kumar, another parent of a student of a CBSE school, said.

Private managements say there is substantial expenditure involved in conducting online classes.The live video-conference classes conducted with open source software may not involve expenditure. But it is not possible for teachers to complete the portions by that method.

For higher classes, delivery of quality video content of the classes through service providers is necessary. The advantage of the delivery of video content is that the students will have access to it for 24 hours. Those who do not grasp the concept can play it again.

For delivery of quality video content, classes handled by experts need to be recorded with quality cameras. “The money we pay to service providers for this is e substantial. Also, teachers salaries constitutes a major portion of the expenditure,” a functionary of a private school management said.