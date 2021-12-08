Tiruchirapalli

Quarry owner kidnapped and murdered

Special Correspondent 08 December 2021 19:51 IST
Updated: 08 December 2021 19:51 IST

KARUR

A 65-year-old stone quarry owner operating at Koonapatti near Thennilai in the district was reportedly abducted and murdered by a gang allegedly because the ransom amount was not paid.

Police sources said Saminathan, the quarry owner belonging to Mangalapatti near Tiruppur, was found dead in a tipper lorry in which he was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. According to a complaint lodged by Saminathan’s wife, he had gone missing on Sunday, and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₹ 1 crore.

The body was recovered by a police team at Deviakurichi on Salem-Chennai bypass road. The team had tracked mobile signals.

The body was taken to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The Thennilai police have filed a case and detained two suspects.

