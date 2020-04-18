Tiruchirapalli

Quarantined persons sent home

Fourteen persons who were kept in institutional quarantine on Central University of Tamil Nadu campus here were sent home on Saturday.

According to a press release, seven persons each from Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts were kept under observation at the institutional quarantine facility set up on CUTN premises.

Collector T. Anand greeted them when they stepped out of the building to return to their homes. They were advised to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said a Myanmar national was not discharged and a decision would be arrived at on the matter after consulting the departments concerned.

