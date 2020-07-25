Quarantine centre to come up at Adhiramapattinam

A minority educational trust in Adhiramapattinam has come forward to lend its educational institution premises for setting up of a quarantine facility, in view of surge in COVID-19 virus infection in the region.

Besides, there are difficulties in keeping asymptomatic persons under home quarantine and transporting them to and from the institutional quarantine facilities in Thanjavur. Stating that setting up of this facility would help contain the spread to other parts of the district, sources said that if the asymptomatic persons needed additional care but not special medical care, they would be lodged in the COVID-19 Care Centre set up at the Slum Clearance Board tenements in Pattukottai.

Collector M. Govinda Rao visited the Pattukottai centre and the educational institution premises at Adhiramapattinam on Saturday. He also inspected special fever camps being conducted at Adhiramapattinam and Pattukottai to screen people to ascertain whether they were suffering from high body temperature or having breathing problems that might have been caused due to influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).