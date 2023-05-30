Quantum jump in rail passenger movements at five major stations in Tiruchi Division in 2022-2023

May 30, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rail passenger movement saw a quantum jump in the five major stations - Tiruchi Junction, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division’s jurisdiction in the 2022-23 fiscal as compared to the previous year. Consequently, the earnings at the five stations also witnessed an upswing. Tiruchi Junction emerged on top in the Division in respect of earnings and passenger movements during the 2022-23 financial year as well.

The resumption of several trains gradually consequent to the decline in COVID-19 cases resulted in the steady rise in rail passengers movement. Railway sources said Tiruchi Junction which is categorised as a Non-suburban 3 station alone handled over 70 lakh passengers during the whole of 2022-23 fiscal. The annual earnings of Tiruchi Junction exceeded Rs. 140 crore in the same period.

Villupuram Junction, another Non-suburban 3 station, was placed second with its annual earnings exceeding ₹43.3 crore. The number of passengers handled were more than 26.9 lakh. The annual earnings of Thanjavur Junction- a Non-suburban 3 station- was a little over ₹43.16 crore, while the annual earnings of Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai stations were ₹28.41 crore and ₹26.09 crore respectively. Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai have been categorised as Non-suburban 4 stations. The number of passengers handled at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai exceeded ₹36 lakh, ₹19 lakh and ₹17 lakh respectively.

Sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and the resumption of a vast majority of trains resulted in a quantum jump both in respect of earnings and in the number of passengers handled, say the sources.

MORE TRAIN SERVICES SOUGHT:

With several trains running with packed capacity, the demand for introduction of new trains and attachment of additional coaches in some of them has been put forth by the rail users. With the Coimbatore- Mayiladuthurai- Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi expresses getting a good patronage in both directions, rail users in the delta region have been seeking the introduction of an overnight daily express from Mayiladuthurai to Coimbatore via Kumbakonam and Thanjavur.

The patronage in the Jan Shatabdhi express is heavy and so is the case with Mannargudi - Coimbatore Semmozhi express. Passengers from Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam have to travel by road to Thanjavur to board the Semmozhi express operated in the night. Hence, the railway administration could operate an overnight train from Mayiladuthurai to Coimbatore which would immensely benefit travellers especially from Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam. Several buses being operated to Coimbatore from Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam run with packed capacity, says A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association. The railway administration could attach a few more coaches to the fully unreserved train from Mayiladuthurai and Sengottai and back as it runs with full capacity, adds Mr. Giri.

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association secretary V. Viveganantham says the association has been seeking an express train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi. Apart from this the association has also been demanding the operation of a train from Mayiladuthurai to Madurai via Tiruvarur, Pattukottai and Karaikudi to benefit the travellers in the east coast delta region, Mr. Viveganantham said. The railway could operate a train from Karaikudi to Mayiladuthurai to connect the day time Cholan Express at Mayiladuthurai Junction, he added.

The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association president S. Mohan said the railways could operate a day-time train from Karaikal to Madurai or to Tirunelveli via Madurai. There is no connectivity to Madurai from Karaikal for several years now, he added. The association has also appealed for introduction of a day time service from Karaikal to Coimbatore via Palani and Pollachi.

