Quantum jump in aspirants for class IX in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

There has been a perceptible rise in the number of applications from eligible students for lateral entry into class IX of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, functioning under Union Education Ministry at Karaikal.

As against the less than 200 applications received last year, the applications for the 10 seats to be filled for the 2023-24 session have risen to close to 300, according to official sources.

Candidates currently studying in class VIII in government and government-recognised schools have applied for admission into class IX at the JNV, Karaikal.

According to academics, awareness about quality education being provided through the JNV for just ₹600 per month has percolated well among the socio-economic backward sections.

While education is free encompassing boarding and lodging, uniform and textbooks, ₹ 600 per student is collected from students of IX to XII towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. This fee is exempted for boys in families in the Below Poverty Line category, for all girls, and students belonging to SC/ST categories.

As for wards of government employees, ₹1,500 per month is collected.

The 10 vacant seats in class IX are to be filled through All India level admission test, on February 11, 2023.

The last date for online application was October 15.

It was announced during July that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had decied to modify the age eligibility criteria for admission of the students in various classes to align with the pedagogical and curricular structure in accordance with National Education Policy. The revised age criteria 13 to 15 years for IX.

The Union Education Ministry has been highlighting the advantages of undergoing education in JNVs. Besides the free education, boarding and lodging, students are involved in wide cultural exchange through migration scheme, promotion of sports and games, NCC, Scouts and Guides and NSS.

The quality education in JNVs has been highlighted in terms of their success rate in national-level entrance exams for entry into professional courses.

For instance, for JEE Main - 2021, as many as 4292 (41.88 percent) students qualified out of 10,247, across the country. For JEE Advanced 2021, the success rate was 1121 (40.47 percent) out of 2,770 students. And, in NEET 2021, there was a stellar performance by the students what with 14,205 (80.05 percent) students qualifying out of 17,250. During the year, the overall pass percentage for Class X was 99.71 percent and for Class XII it was 98.93 percent.