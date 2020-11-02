Quality Month: BHEL Tiruchi plans over 30 training and lecture programmes

BHEL Tiruchi will be conducting over 30 training and lecture programmes as part of the Quality Month observance on the theme ‘Quality First-Do it Right the First Time and Every Time’.

Internal and external faculty will be engaged for this purpose, R. Padmanabhan, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchi, said. A renewed thrust will be accorded to nurture the culture of ‘Quality First’ to ensure that all commitments to customers are fulfilled while strictly adhering to government guidelines on COVID-19, Mr. Padmanabhan said while inaugurating this year’s Quality Month activities on Monday.

Underlining the importance of quality in maximising contribution of BHEL Tiruchi towards the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Mr Padmanabhan said it was important for employees to be passionate about quality and think in line with the customer’s expectations in issues related to quality.

Focus on quality is also vital to overcome the business challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring prompt delivery of high quality products and services at optimum cost as a top priority for the organization.

Mr. Padmanabhan administered quality pledge to General Managers, products and functional heads, representatives of participative unions, engineers and officers’ association, executives’ association and other senior officials.

I. Kamalakkannan, General Manager, Boiler Shops and Maintenance and Services, and T. S. Murali, General Manager, Operations, administered the pledge in Tamil and Hindi respectively.

A message from Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, on Quality Month was read out on the occasion.

A ceremonial lamp was lit by the senior most employee of BHEL Tiruchi, KR Veerappan, Additional Engineer II, Valves, to mark the occasion.